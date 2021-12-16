Letter: Thank you, Mayor Ellsworth

I’d like to thank Mayor Ellsworth for his attention to the Clover Flat Landfill and its issues concerning water supply, pollution, and fire risk.

Mr. Ellsworth is not trying to make this a political debate or a “war”; he is doing this because he recognizes a threat to the health and safety of our community.

Just because we have allowed something in the past does not mean we should continue our current ways. Just because something like PFAS in our groundwater is not state-regulated yet, does not make it okay to ignore. And just because he is engaged in this subject, does not mean he is neglecting other local matters.

So thank you Mayor Geoff for not defaulting to ‘it’s not my responsibility." Thank you for your bravery to speak out as a leader. Because if Mayor Ellsworth is not shedding light on this problem, then who will?

Madelyn Chandler

St. Helena