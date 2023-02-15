I want to say thank you to the people of Napa County, especially the residents of my district, for rejecting the personal, divisive recall attempt against me.

When the recall started, I held a series of coffee meetings with residents, asking them to share their opinions on county matters. The response overwhelmed me. We had real conservations with hundreds of residents who told me they like where Napa County is headed, and it was heartening to see they shared a vision for Napa that was forward looking— looking at what can we do for our children, young families, and make Napa better for everyone.

On Thursday, the personal cause of a few who used the recall process to continue to create division ended with no signatures being turned in. Napans see our differences as opportunities to make better decisions and create stronger communities, not as tools for divisiveness.

We rally together for change, we come together for causes, and continuously work to improve our democracy— not tear it apart.

I feel invigorated and more determined than ever to continue delivering real, productive leadership for our community. I often tend to move on from successes quickly and tackle the next problem(s), because that’s my job as your supervisor. But as I talked with many of you, you remembered and acknowledged the tens of millions of dollars I’ve secured for transportation projects, and that, while many talk about climate change, I created the committee to do our part for climate change here locally.

Our community needs more housing people can afford, policies that address our high cost of living, and continued traffic improvements. I’m ready to tackle these challenges in partnership with you. Again, I say thank you to you all. We love Napa.

Alfredo Pedroza

Napa County Supervisor