Letter: Thank you, Napa Valley College

I would like to start off by giving my thanks to all the Napa Valley College professors for working hard through COVID to get things to seem normal. The pandemic was indeed very difficult for not only myself but for everyone else’s life as well. I had many concerns at first, one being that with students staying home, it might have a negative impact on our education in the future.

As a student, I was worried by how my experience with classes would be. Would we have enough help to finish and edit our essays on time? Will we be able to get the help we need since everything is online? I am sure people have had mixed emotions when it comes to these things. I am grateful to say that I have had an amazing experience with taking classes through COVID. My professors have all been very impactful towards helping me in completing these classes and achieving my goals.

All in all, I cannot thank everyone enough by working hard to help things get back to normal. I know it was a difficult time for students and professors. Napa Valley College has taught me to stay strong through hardships, and now I am a couple of steps closer to getting my degree.

Cameron Anderson

Napa Valley College student