Letter: Thank you Napa Valley educators

As families help their children start this school year I'd like to take a moment to thank all of the Napa Valley educators who will be welcoming our thousands of children back to school.

Our educators have the highest responsibility in our society each day; facilitating student learning, providing social and emotional support, and keeping our children safe. In recent years their responsibility has grown to include supporting schools with monitoring public health and counseling children who increasingly have mental health needs.

Our local educators are the heartbeat that keeps the blood flowing through our wonderful community. Please take a moment to reflect on the educators you know in your life and thank them for the service they provide our children, families, and greater community.

We are all better because of them.

Ted Ward

Napa