Letter: Thank you, Napa Valley Vintners

This past week, Collabria Care hosted its 16th annual gala at Louis Martini Winery.
For the 10th year in a row, the Napa Valley Vintners provided a $100,000 match for our fund-a-need. This match inspired additional bidding which concluded in raising $271,000 for our Care & Compassion Fund. The fund allows us to respond to the essential and often critical needs of our patients and their families.
I want to acknowledge this tremendous gift as well as the significant grant funding we’ve received over the past 25 years. Their support has truly created a foundation on which we’ve been able to sustain and evolve our services to meet the growing needs of our community. This has been especially critical throughout the multitude of natural disasters we’ve experienced over that time.
They are truly an amazing community partner.
Collabria Care, Foundation Board President
PHOTOS: Walk for Animals returns to downtown Napa
Milo, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, was the greeter and namesake at a booth opened by the Milo & Friends Pet Boutique at the Oxbow Commons during Sunday's annual Walk for Animals organized by Napa Humane.
Howard Yune, Register
About 350 people, most accompanied by their dogs, strolled from the Oxbow Commons through downtown Napa on Sunday as Napa Humane staged its first in-person Walk for Animals fundraiser since the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
Howard Yune, Register
Dog owners taking part in Napa Humane's Walk for Animals on Sunday got a moment in the public eye while being interviewed by master of ceremonies Tom Fuller (left) at the Oxbow Commons.
Courtesy of Seymour & McIntosh
Two canine participants in Napa Humane's Walk for Animals on Sunday eyed each other curiously at the Oxbow Commons, minutes before the start of the fundraising procession of pets and their human companions through downtown Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
The path of Sunday's 11th annual Napa Humane Walk for Animals took hundreds of dogs and about 350 of their two-legged friends down the Harry T. Price Riverwalk, on a route that began and ended at the Oxbow Commons.
Howard Yune, Register
Paw-print buttons were among the souvenirs available to pet owners on Sunday as the arrived at the Oxbow Commons park for the beginning of Napa Humane's Walk for Animals.
Howard Yune, Register
Playful costumes and outfits are one of the traditions of Napa Humane's Walk for Animals, which on Sunday returned to an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtesy of Seymour & McIntosh
Mishti, a 6-year-old golden doodle, and her brother Bung from the same litter were among the numerous dogs to accompany their human companions Sunday morning as Napa Humane staged its first in-person Walk for Animals fundraiser since 2019.
Howard Yune, Register
Contests of canine agility and skill were among the attractions Sunday morning at the Oxbow Commons, during a festival that followed Napa Humane's fundraising Walk for Animals.
Courtesy of Seymour & McIntosh
Dogs and humans taking part in Sunday's Walk for Animals followed a curving path out of the Oxbow Commons, then crossed the First Street bridge into downtown Napa before returning to the Commons, which hosted a pet festival following the walk.
Howard Yune, Register
Tom Fuller (right), master of ceremonies at Sunday's Walk for Animals festival, interviewed a costumed dog owner at the Oxbow Commons following a procession from the park through downtown Napa and back again.
Courtesy of Seymour & McIntosh
The Oxbow Commons was the starting and ending point for a 1.4-mile circuit followed by an assortment of dogs and about 350 of their two-legged friends during Napa Humane's Walk for Animals Sunday morning.
Courtesy of Seymour & McIntosh
