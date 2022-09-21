Letter: Thank you, Napa Valley Vintners

For the 10th year in a row, the Napa Valley Vintners provided a $100,000 match for our fund-a-need. This match inspired additional bidding which concluded in raising $271,000 for our Care & Compassion Fund. The fund allows us to respond to the essential and often critical needs of our patients and their families.

I want to acknowledge this tremendous gift as well as the significant grant funding we’ve received over the past 25 years. Their support has truly created a foundation on which we’ve been able to sustain and evolve our services to meet the growing needs of our community. This has been especially critical throughout the multitude of natural disasters we’ve experienced over that time.