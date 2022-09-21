 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you, Napa Valley Vintners

This past week, Collabria Care hosted its 16th annual gala at Louis Martini Winery.

For the 10th year in a row, the Napa Valley Vintners provided a $100,000 match for our fund-a-need. This match inspired additional bidding which concluded in raising $271,000 for our Care & Compassion Fund. The fund allows us to respond to the essential and often critical needs of our patients and their families.

I want to acknowledge this tremendous gift as well as the significant grant funding we’ve received over the past 25 years. Their support has truly created a foundation on which we’ve been able to sustain and evolve our services to meet the growing needs of our community. This has been especially critical throughout the multitude of natural disasters we’ve experienced over that time.

They are truly an amazing community partner.

People are also reading…

Deborah Macdonald

Collabria Care, Foundation Board President

CNN's Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn't even have.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News