As with his family, close friends and many admirers, I am sad to hear of the passing of this wonderful Napa legend, Phil Champlin. I would like to add my voice to the multitude of stories of how he impacted people for the good in his various positions in the County.

To a young new administrator at Napa Valley College in the mid 1970s, he was a god send. I was presenting a personnel change to the college Board of Trustees on which he sat and he was the lone voice that backed my recommendation by saying, "You cannot un-ring the bell." My recommendation passed.

I was new in the community and at the college and he, from my perspective, showed he believed in me and saved my fledgling career at the college. He stepped up again a few months later when I was being questioned on my role in a personnel dispute and he again was the only one to back me up. For this support I have always been thankful and have never forgotten his kindness. Our time together at the college was short as he left the college board to become a Napa County Municipal Court Judge in 1978.

I have been blessed to have many great men in our community provide input, guidance, and support to me and Phil is one of them who is etched in my DNA.

I say thank you Phil, may you rest in peace.

Ed Shenk

Napa