Thank you for publishing the April 3rd letter to the editor by Betty Malmgren in which she refers to the accomplishments of President Joe Biden.

Especially the quotation from his State of the Union address when he called on "the American people to be optimistic, hopeful, forward-looking, and for the nation to be one that embraces the light over darkness, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos"

The phrasing and the content remind me so much of Gandhi's "Seven Deadly Social Sins":

Politics without principle

Wealth without work

Commerce without morality

Pleasure without conscience

Education without character

Science without humanity

Worship without sacrifice

I truly rely on the Napa Valley Register and am very grateful we have a daily local newspaper that prints not only the facts but the opinions of both sides on issues that affect us all.

Another quote I copied from "our" newspaper is by the late and awesome Ginny Simms.

"Be fact based. Do not presume the other side, whichever side that is, is the enemy. Find common ground."

Teresa Cahill

Napa