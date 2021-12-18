Letter: Thank you, Sen. Dodd

We at the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation would like to express our thanks to all who donated to Sen. Bill Dodd’s holiday event, which raised $1.4 million for our organization. The generosity shown at Sen. Dodd’s 22nd gala touched our hearts and demonstrated the deep commitment to protecting life and livelihoods in Napa County.

These funds will go a long way to helping us achieve our goal — reducing the threat and impact of devastating firestorms through fuels management and other wildfire preparedness measures. Our countywide nonprofit, which has been operating for 16 years, partners with 17 neighborhood Fire Safe Councils to empower people to protect life and property through the creation of defensible space, by home-hardening, and employing emergency preparedness measures.

We cannot thank Sen. Dodd enough for his dedication to this cause and for his commitment to public service, which includes 14 years on the Napa County Board of Supervisors and seven years in the state Legislature, where he continues to pass important wildfire safety policy. His spotlight on our organization enables us to expand our reach and partnerships to continue our impactful work as a community dedicated to ensuring Napa County continues to thrive.

We’d also like to give a special thanks to Ole Health for providing COVID-19 testing for every guest who entered the Dec. 3 event at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

Gretchen E. Hayes

Executive Director,

Napa Firewise