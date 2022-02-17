Letter: Thank you, St. Helena

The St. Helena Community Food Pantry would like to thank the community for its help in 2022:

• The approximately 40 volunteers who manage the phone, order the food, stock the shelves, pick up food from the local food markets and other community businesses, make up bags and boxes, distribute food, glean, and serve on our board of directors.

• The many organizations and folks who have donated food items collected from their students, friends, and neighbors, or gleaned from their gardens.

• The Napa Food Band for keeping us generously supplied on a weekly basis at no or reduced cost.

• The financial gifts of $10, $100, or $10,000, which have enabled the Pantry to serve so well the neediest in our community.

• The bags – paper and/or heavy-duty plastic. Keep ‘em comin’!

We also have a request for help. Many of our volunteers have been working hard for months, even years. We need new volunteers to give them a break. These are our needs:

• Baggers: Tuesday and Friday mornings 9:30-11:30 a.m. to help make up bags of produce and dairy to be distributed later those days.

• Distributors: Tuesday and Friday afternoons 2-4 p.m. to take bags out to the cars (We do a drive-through distribution to help keep everyone healthy and safe.) Some knowledge of Spanish is helpful.

• Picker-uppers: One or two days per month 8:30- 9:30 a.m. to pick up food from Sunshine and Safeway.

• Baggers the 3rd Thursday of each month 10-11:30 a.m. to help make up bags of shelf-stable product for USDA distribution.

These jobs require folks to be mobile and able to lift 10-15 pounds.

Perhaps you might like to share a job with a friend or act as an on-call substitute. The current volunteers will be happy to train you!

For the health and safety of our other volunteers and our clients, we ask that volunteers be fully vaccinated and boosted. Thank you.

Please contact me at lebazaar1@gmail.com.

Susan Davis

President and Manager, St. Helena Community Food Pantry