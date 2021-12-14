Letter: Thank you, Supervisor Pedroza

On behalf of the Napa County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, I would like to take an opportunity to recognize and honor Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza for his exemplary leadership as 2021 Chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

2021 has been a challenging year for our agricultural community and our community as a whole. We have dealt with numerous issues from COVID-19 to drought to wildfire prevention and mitigation. Throughout all of the numerous challenges our community has faced in 2021, Supervisor Pedroza was the right leader at the right time for Napa County.

Time and again, Supervisor Pedroza has demonstrated a work ethic and commitment to our community that is second to none. His dedication to our agricultural community, as well as our entire Napa County community, has been truly remarkable. You will often see Supervisor Pedroza working from the early morning to late at night and he does so with a genuine enthusiasm for the people he serves. From working with the Napa County Farm Bureau leadership and our state Insurance Commissioner to deliver wildfire insurance legislation to Napa Valley to meeting with farm workers about best safety practices during COVID-19, Supervisor Pedroza has made a difference where it counts doing the real work that produces real benefits for our ag community and all of our residents.

Under his leadership, the Board of Supervisors, CEO Minh Tran and county staff have shown a great commitment to our community ensuring a sustainable future for agriculture in Napa County. We are fortunate to have all of these individuals working on behalf of Napa County and continuing to ensure Napa County is truly world-class.

We are proud to honor and applaud Supervisor Pedroza’s service as Chair of the Board of Supervisors and recognize his ongoing commitment as a leader in our community.

Please join with us in recognizing Supervisor Pedroza and his dedicated service to Napa County.

Ryan Klobas

Chief Executive Officer

Napa County Farm Bureau