Letter: Thank you, Title IX

I appreciated the recent column by Vince D'Adamo highlighting Title IX and its impact on girls and women in sports. Not only does that federal legislation open fields and gyms to female athletes, but it also paves the way for girls and women to be recognized for their athletic achievements in the form of college scholarships. Being offered a place on a college team in exchange for tuition helps young women earn college degrees and advances their educational opportunities. That translates to higher income, higher self esteem and a more successful life.