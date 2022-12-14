Letter: Thank you to caregivers

Our family would like to thank Collabriacare Napa Valley and Napa’s PEOXM chapter.
We are so thankful to the nurses who guided us to care for my mother, Winifred McAbeer Phillips, during her last week of life. The team was so helpful in ensuring she was comfortable, not in pain and that she could pass away at home. Their care and concern for her and us exceeded our expectations and their professionalism was superb.
The PEOXM chapter’s members have been close friends of my mother for decades. They supported our family by giving us help with meals, beautiful flowers and wonderful personal cards to my mother throughout her illness and to us after her passing. They’ve set up a scholarship in honor of my mom and it’s perfect because she was an advocate for women and education and this organization's focus is promoting educational opportunities for women.
It really takes a village to weather the storm of the passing of someone so loved. Our family is very appreciative of these organizations and our friends who are helping us with our new way of life without her. Thank you!
Rachel Phillips
Napa