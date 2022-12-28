 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you to Dr. DeVincenzi

  
Our dentist of many years just retired—without any kind of fanfare. I hope someone took him out for dinner and congratulated him on the end of a long career, but it would have been odd for a patient to do something like that. But it feels equally odd not to acknowledge his years of service. He has had my husband’s parents, my mother, the two of us, our two kids, and several of our friends as patients. Between fillings, crowns, a couple of dental emergencies, and just regular hygiene every six months, our dentist has had a significant impact on our entire family. I just want to give a shout out to Dr. Donald DeVincenzi, to thank him, and to wish him a rewarding retirement.

Celia Ramsay

Napa





