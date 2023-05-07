The members of the city of Napa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission wish to thank the Napa County Bicycle Coalition for its efforts to make it safe, convenient, and accessible to ride a bicycle anywhere in Napa County, for all ages and abilities. The Bicycle Coalition is working on this mission through education, encouragement and advocacy.

One of the key activities supported by the Napa County Bicycle Coalition is National Bike Month which is in May. The Bicycle Coalition is working on multiple events as part of Bike Month 2023, including:

• Pledge to Ride: Napa County Bicycle Coalition’s Pledge to Ride allows Napa County residents to sign up online to pledge to ride their bike on Bike to Work and School Day to be entered into prize drawings.

• Bikefest: Occurring on Sunday, May 7, Bikefest is a day-long family and community celebration of cycling. It offers the North Bay’s largest bike swap meet, as well as live music, food and drinks, a kid’s bike rodeo, group bike rides, bike workshops, and more.

• Bike to Work and School Day: Occurring on Thursday, May 18, Bike to Work and School Day encourages and celebrates community members riding a bike to destinations, including to work and/or school.

• Energizer Stations: Occurring on Thursday, May 18, it is anticipated that there will be multiple energizer stations located around the county to support and encourage community members who ride on Bike to Work and School Day.

To support the Bicycle Coalition during Bike Month, the Napa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the Public Works Department and the city of Napa support Bike Month 2023 by: (1) Sponsoring Bike Month 2023 with a $1,000 donation; (2) Hosting an energizer station; and (3) Taking a Proclamation to City Council designating May as Bike Month.

The members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) want to specifically thank Executive Director Kara Vernor and Program Manager Carlotta Sainato of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition for their input and expertise on matters that come before the BPAC.

Cindy Deutsch, Dan Wilkowsky, Donal O’Briain, Jimmy Kawalek, and Maureen Trippe

Members, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission