I am writing to express my sincere appreciation to the Napa County Office of Education and Dr. Barbara Nemko for organizing an outstanding presentation by Astronaut Kate Rubins.

Dr. Rubins, a Vintage High School graduate, has made tremendous contributions to science and space exploration, and her recent presentation was truly inspiring.

As the first person to sequence DNA in space, Rubins is a trailblazer in her field. Her impressive academic background, including a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of California and a Ph.D. in Cancer Biology from Stanford University Medical School Biochemistry Department and Microbiology and Immunology Department, demonstrates her commitment to advancing scientific knowledge.

Rubins' experiences aboard the International Space Station, where she served as a flight engineer for Expedition 63/64, make her a role model for all students in Napa, particularly young women who are interested in science and technology. Her 300 days in space rank fourth among U.S. female astronauts, and her achievements are a testament to the power of hard work and dedication.

I applaud the Napa County Office of Education and Barbara Nemko for bringing Dr. Rubins to our community and providing our students with the opportunity to learn from an accomplished astronaut and scientist. Her presence and accomplishments stand as an inspiration for all women as well as all students in Napa. I encourage anyone who has not seen it to find the presentation on YouTube.

Thank you again to everyone who organized this wonderful event and for your ongoing commitment to promoting education and opportunities for our community.

Dave Kearney

Napa