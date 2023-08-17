The Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) Board of Directors would like to express its heartfelt thanks to the Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) for its ongoing support of COAD, including the most recent grant for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

NVCF was the funder behind the vision that created Napa Valley COAD in 2016. Because of the Community Foundation’s generosity and foresight, COAD is able to provide the leadership and coordination for the nongovernmental response before, during and after disasters.

NVCF helped to bring community partners together from all sectors to create a COAD to ensure disaster survivors in our county receive essential support outside the scope of government.

NVCF’s faith in COAD’s work and its commitment to ensure COAD is sustained are invaluable to the community. Given the disasters experienced in Napa County over the past nine years, it is imperative that we continue to have a relevant and resourced COAD poised to respond at any disaster at any time.

We deeply appreciate the Community Foundation’s recognition of how important our work is to creating a more resilient Napa County.

COAD’s Board of Directors and Officers

Pete Shaw, Chair

Nathan Gilfenbaum, Vice Chair

Marlena Garcia, Secretary

Danielle Barreca, Treasurer

Celeste Giunta, President and Executive Director

Tania Lopez

Johana Navarro

Richard Peterson

Teresa Smith

Christopher Warner