I would like to send a big thank you to Williams Automotive for the service of providing medical equipment to those in need. I recently developed sciatica on my right side, and found that I couldn’t reach my foot to put socks on. I went to the store and asked about a device to help put my socks on, and sure enough, a brand new tool was found and it works like a charm! If you need a cane, potty chair, or other devices, check them first. They are really good people.