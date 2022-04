Kudos to Barry Eberling for the article, “Could Berryessa provide Napa water in a pinch?” (Napa Valley Register, April 13) It gave a thoughtful and thorough history of Lake Berryessa. Who knew that our founding fathers fought against the its creation? If only they could have foreseen the future and our problems with the drought. Now I understand why the chances of Napa receiving help from Berryessa water stores as slim and none!