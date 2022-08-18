Letter: Thanks for making exhibit a reality

We are over halfway through the 175th Anniversary of the founding of historic Napa and just about to install our second commemorative exhibit at the historic Goodman Library. But, before “News The Story of Our Lives” closes at the end of September we want to take the time to thank everyone who helped us put this fun and engaging exhibit together.

A year of researching and lots of help from the Napa Valley Register, the St. Helena Star, and the Weekly Calistogan, as well as both retired and active news people, enabled us to visually present 166 years of reporting on the Napa Valley.

We uncovered gems, like The Daily Gold Dollar, saw the Register shift back and forth, alternatively calling themselves the Register and the Journal. We advertised in the paper and a number of folks came forward with historic photographs and fun objects associated with reporting, publishing, and delivering valley newspapers. Thanks to people answering the call, we also found a copy of the Napa Valley Times, just one day before the opening.

Examples of county newspapers reveal the evolution of telling news from the micro-printed pages of the 1850s to the e-editions of today. In the four months the exhibit has been open over 8,000 guests have visited from near and far. The most frequently asked question by young visitors has been about the rotary dial phone with the shoulder rest. “What is that?”

We are very fortunate that so many helped support, research, advise, and install this exhibit. Our volunteers, local business partners, and exhibit sponsors including The Doctors Company, The Napa Valley Register, Bank of Marin, and Aegis Senior Living, along with Community Projects, St. Helena Historical Society, and the Leon Brendel Tasting Room made the show possible.

This exhibit was a wonderful way to kick off this important anniversary year for historic Napa revealing the valley’s rich heritage through news, advertisements, articles, and historic objects, all of which engage and intrigue visitors. The Historical Society is committed to delving into the many stories combined and interwoven in the rich heritage of Napa. We encourage anyone who has not had the opportunity to stop in, to come by and see the exhibit by Sept. 24.

Sheli Smith

Napa County Historical Society