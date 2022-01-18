Letter: Thanks for the memories

Our community has lost one of the most dedicated and selfless volunteers with the passing of Herb Fish on Dec. 24 at the age of 81.

I first met Herb when I landed at the Napa Valley Opera House in 2004. His tall stature and friendly nature were warmly welcoming to patrons whether it was a show, gala or rental. He was always there to help whenever it was needed: be it putting stamps on postcards, passing out programs, helping people to their seats, or cleaning up a messy venue at the end of a long night.

I will always remember Herb as our resident critic. While he admitted to not knowing a majority of the artists playing at the theatre, he was willing to give them the benefit of his doubt and attended as many performances as possible. An evening wasn't quite complete until Herb gave me either a thumbs up or thumbs down.

His favorite comment was: "Well, that was different."

I will so miss Herb's friendly smile at the Napa Farmer's Market and as a volunteer at E & M Presents shows. Rest in peace, Herb.

Evy Warshawski

Napa