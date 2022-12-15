 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

This is the time of year to thank those who have impacted your life.

Napa is a special place, and I want to thank the wine and hospitality businesses for making it that way. One of my favorite observations from Joe Peatman -- a forever Napa resident and former county supervisor — is: “in the 1950's 60's and 70's, Napa was known for prunes, nuts (the mental hospital) and being a bedroom community for Mare Island” — the Cold War spurred source of jobs for a generation of retired Napans. The valley has seen a dramatic shift to a vibrant, beautiful, linked-to-the-land, job creating, and caring economy.

First, this valley has an inexorable link to the land. An old set of general plans in the 1960s envisioned Napa as suburban housing for the booming Bay Area. That all changed when the visionaries and hard working families in the wine and ag business came together and created the Agricultural Preserve — the reason that we look the way we do instead of the quilt-work housing and office parks of Silicon Valley, now metastasizing to Morgan Hill and Gilroy. And, to be absolutely clear, it was the wine and agriculture people with their feet in the dirt who did this — not the county government.

Second, think for a moment about your friends, family and the people that patronize the business you work in. How many of them owe their family's livelihood to the dollars spent by the workers of wineries, vineyards, hotels, restaurants and the many businesses that support them? You will be surprised when you realize how deep the roots run deep in putting food on the table and supporting a staggering number of our businesses in our valley.

Third, these are industries that give back and support our community. It is clear our robust home values and the desirability of living here owe much to what was created by wine and hospitality. In direct support, the lodging sector alone has poured over $518 million into city and county coffers over the last 12 years to support budgets that improve roads, build parks, and fund police and fire. For context, that is almost five times the City of Napa general fund budget for 2022, and TOT represents approximately 27% of the City's General Fund income. Think also about the giving from the Napa Valley Vintners organization. Since 1981, Vintners have donated over $250 million to support organizations across multiple initiatives, including the innovative health care of Ole Health.

Beyond formal giving, our wineries, vineyard companies, and hospitality companies donate on an individual level to our hospitals and community endeavors. Look at the donor plaques when you go in for a procedure at the Queen or St. Helena Hospital, or are there for your kid's broken arm. Any youth sports and school or community fundraiser will find the reliable support of our two primary industries.

Fourth, our hospitality and wine industries gave our county a “leg up” in our recovery from the economic scourge of COVID. Our business leaders were innovative and continued positioning our valley as a destination for the cooped — up masses in the United States and “revenge travel” visitors, bringing in business revenue when many other communities across the country did not — and still don't. This effort kept people employed and put food on our collective table. And again, those dollars coming from our two industries have flowed to all of our community businesses that have industry workers as their customers.

Fifth, we lead in sustainable practices and a hedge against the effects of climate change. I recall that our commercial sector has the highest adoption rate of solar technology in the country. Many of our wineries enthusiastically jumped on board the solar movement. I also am proud of how our industries have also been “water smart,” embracing drought tolerant practices and reducing water use in wine and grape production. In addition, the many lush vineyards in our valleys and dotting our hillsides helped to mitigate the generational devastation of fires, amplified by climate change. Beautiful, living vineyard firebreaks stopped the march of fires in our scrub woodlands and protected our city residential areas.

Thanks to all of you in the wine and hospitality business in making Napa Valley a special place. You are an incredible blessing and source of livelihood for the working families that live here.

Joe Fischer

Napa

