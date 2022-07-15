Letter: Thanks to the rescuers of the past

In 1970 we were in a fatal wreck in Napa County and my mother, who is now 89, has always regretted not thanking the people that helped us get out of our destroyed car. I was seven at the time. I am now 59.

One of the men helped me out of the car ever so gently, put me on the hood of the car and asked me where it hurt. I had a fractured collarbone. I remember him having a long beard and I think he had a leather vest on and I know they all rode motorcycles.

My dad had a bruise from his seatbelt on his chest. My mom had broken ankle and there was glass and blood everywhere and on the outside of our white car. My poor sister was in the back and hit her face on the front windshield. She was nine and had red clogs on. I thought it was her blood.

So thank you to those men for helping my family and making my mom happy.

Gina Guerrero

Grants Pass, OR