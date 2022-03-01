Letter: The advantage of small schools

According to the Napa Valley Register, public school attendance is poised to drop as low as 14,316 by 2027-28 due to swelling housing costs and falling birth rates.

But Napa’s population is booming. There’s no shortage of kids; there’s just parents opting out to private schools. Why?

According to The Institute for Local Self-Reliance: "One of the most effective ways to improve student achievement and curb school violence is to reduce the size of the nation’s schools. Hundreds of studies have found that students who attend small schools outperform those in large schools on every academic measure from grades to test scores. They are less likely to drop out and more likely to attend college.”

Adolescents are vulnerable in so many ways. In addition to our two large middle schools (neither located in south or west Napa), there’s an obvious need for a smaller school to serve downtown. Mayacamas Charter School can meet that need.

Let’s keep Napa’s children in public institutions by offering more choices like this one.

Lauren H Coodley

Napa