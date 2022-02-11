Letter: The angel on the train

Forgive me. I am 90 years old, have bad light near my computer and can't see the keys, but I still have my memory!

I recommend those who know nothing beyond how to operate their new cell phone to read — yes, read — "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration" by Isabel Wilkerson.

Do you know anything about how many Black families settled in Vallejo? There were jobs in the shipyards that welcomed them, just like the wineries welcomed the Mexicans in the vineyards — not the wineries. We were still locked up in prejudices. The Italian families fared much better — they fed the young city.

Many of the lucky Blacks who were able to leave the South were happy to get a job as a porter with the great passenger trains covering the southwest routes.

My sister and I were put on a beautiful train in St. Louis, Missouri in 1938 bound for the West Coast. It would take three nights and four days to get to Suisun, California, where our folks would meet us. They had already found a place to live temporarily. I was 6. My sister who was to care for me was 9.

I could see my dear Grandmother and several Aunties standing outside from the window on the train we boarded. Gram was crying. My Aunties were comforting her. We were not crying and could hardly wait to get going as the huge, heavy train began to jerk and groan. My last look at my Gram saw her hand a piece of paper money to a Black man in a blue uniform and point to us watching from the window. Then we were gone. The trip of a lifetime. We were part of the Great Migration!

The man who was handed the piece of paper money was in charge of watching over us and he did — night and day! He showed us where we would sleep — we shared one upper bunk — and reminded us every morning to brush our teeth and wash our hands and face before leading us to the dining car. We were told to sit quietly to not disturb the other passengers and how and what to order from the menu. It was so exciting! I do remember a bright piece of green parsley placed on every dish served, except dessert. I told my sister not to eat it because it was for the chickens. (The farm I had left was still in my heart.)

The entire trip is in my heart. Every time I looked out the window, I saw so many new trees and landscapes I'd never imagined before. It was the greatest history and geography lesson a kid ever had. Our porter (he was ours now) guided us every day through the maze of separate cars. According to Wilkerson's book, these jobs were highly prized by the Blacks.

What happened to the trains? The last time I was on one — the Coast Starlight to Los Angeles — I was dumped in a large bus depot and told to take a bus to my destination. Dropped off in a large parking lot far from my goal, it was past midnight and the only lights I could see were several blocks away coming from a bar on a main street. I was alone — 83 years old.

I began to walk to the bar, but I didn't want to go in. It was loud and raucous. I'll admit I thought of St. Louis and my Black friend. A figure walked out of the bar and I could see it was a Black man outright. I quietly asked for help. He kept walking, then stopped, turned around, and started toward me. He asked, "How can I help you?" I knew it was a friend. He made arrangements for my cousin to drive from 16 miles away to come get me. I knew I had met another guardian angel. What a scary night.

I do believe my early experience on a train in 1938 carried me through with a belief in the goodness of mankind — no matter what the color.

Color has nothing to do with the heart. Read "The Warmth of Other Suns"!

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa