Letter: The best laid plans

This past weekend, E & M Presents was forced to cancel two shows of The Fitzgeralds, a trio of award-winning fiddling and step dance siblings who reside just outside of Ottawa, Canada.

The show had been booked for 2020, but COVID forced not only a venue change in 2021 but a few date changes as well, finally landing on March 6, 2022.

This time around however the problem was, unbeknownst to the Fitzgeralds, their visas. This is a group who has toured the U.S. and Canada for at least a decade or more. They are savvy and know the pitfalls of touring, but these are COVID times.

Napa was the first stop on their 14-date tour. And while the group submitted all their paperwork months in advance, hired an expert to expedite their approvals, and reached out to Representative Mike Thompson's office for help, their visas were denied.

Welcome to the new reality for touring artists who reside outside the U.S. The reason is still not totally clear, but the consultant was told there were unavoidable delays in processing the work visas due to continuing staffing issues at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) caused primarily by COVID-19. It's now been recommended that a visa application be applied for at least a year in advance.

We want to apologize for the shifting and changing and re-booking of our three shows for kids and families this season. Rest assured that barring other circumstances out of our control, The Amazing Bubble Man will perform on Sunday, May 1 at the Yountville Community Center and The Joshua Show will take place on Sunday, May 8 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

Please make sure to sign up for our up-to-date monthly newsletter at eandmpresents.com.

Thank you for your patience and resilience.

Evy & Morrie Warshawski

E & M Presents