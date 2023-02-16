This is in response to the letter; “More discussion on the common good,” published on Feb. 12. Thanks to the Register for allowing additional opinions on the subject to be expressed.

It’s good to have friends even when they may disagree with us. Some friends in fact, if they ever agreed with me, would cause me to examine what I said to see where I went wrong. In that spirit, and considering the critique offered, I have reconsidered my previous letter. I find there are some apparent misunderstandings that should be corrected.

First, I was not making the case that “the common good” exists. There was also no intention to give anyone the impression that phrase “the common good” can be found in the constitution or its preamble. I was addressing this question posed in one previous letter; “Who decides the common good?” That a “thing” called the common good exists, was assumed by others. The question raised was who decides the common good and that was the subject of my previous letter.

In my previous letter, contrary to the critique offered, I did not cite the preamble to the constitution. I think it is fairly clear however, that the preamble is as I said, a statement of intent. The stated intent was to unite individual states thereby forming the United States of America. The reasons and benefits for uniting are presented in some of the Federalist Papers. The benefit derived from uniting were argued to be greater that the benefits individual states could achieve on their own.

It was argued in some of the Federalist Papers that there were advantages to individual states if they united. Those advantages might be labeled differently but “the common good” is one label accurately describing the advantages. If a measure is common and it is beneficial, it can be called the common good or some other similar name. Whatever it may be called, it need not be explicitly expressed in the constitution or its preamble. The common good is inherent in the act of uniting; that is the point made in the Federalist Papers.

Who decided what the advantages were by uniting under the constitution? Those who wrote and adopted the constitution. Those who wrote the Federalist Papers explained the advantages. Limited government is the aim of some but if individual states are united under a constitution to which they are indebted for advantages they cannot achieve individually, then at least some government involvement is necessary. How much government is necessary is a matter of opinion. One function of the government, however limited government might be, is to identify and protect the advantages available to all.

If the benefits states derive from being united under the constitution are not common and they are not good, then why unite. But, unite the states did and the benefits derived from being united are shared by all. The good that came to all by uniting is why they united under the new constitution. The common good therefore, is inherent in the act of uniting. What should the benefits be called? If not the common good then surely, some equivalent term. And if the people, through their representatives did not determine what common benefits were derived, who then decided? The common good apparently exists now as it existed then. It was in fact, the motive for uniting. Who decided that there was a common good and what the common good was? We, the people did; and we still do.

