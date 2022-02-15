Letter: The COVID debacle

The Feb. 12 commentary by Nolan Finley ("It was never about the science") was a long-overdue breath of fresh air commonsense take on the whole COVID debacle. The CDC has issued statements a little at a time confirming what science has clearly shown — Most masks are marginally effective, and the vaccine does not prevent transmission, illness, hospitalization, or death.

Why mandate something that does not work? That appears to be very poor leadership.

I will be awaiting research results from highly-vaccinated countries such as Israel that will hopefully explain why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rose in vaccinated persons versus unvaccinated persons for a period of time.

It is time for Trudeau to get with the science, and eliminate mandates. He can end the trucker situation with a brief statement in one day if his pride will let him.

It is way past time to end mask mandates in schools. Parents can decide.

Debbi Hamilton

Napa