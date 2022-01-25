Letter: The danger of false equivalency

This letter is in response to The Detroit News political columnist, Nolan Finley’s article titled, “After one year of Biden, still don’t miss Trump” (published Jan. 22). My first reaction to this op-ed was really? Really? There isn’t space in this entire newspaper to list out all the myriad of ways that Trump has damaged and continues to damage our country and our democracy.

By spreading outrageous lies about a stolen election even during his campaigning in the summer of 2020, he was setting the stage to refuse to leave the office of the Presidency. He then hatched a scheme to hold on to power by having his dangerous minions storm the Capitol.

President Biden believes in the rule of law, science, our institutions, our standing in the world and our democracy. Trump believes in none of those things. He cares only about himself, and the way in which he mishandled the pandemic is a clear example.

Mr. Finley and all other folks that equate President Biden with Trump in the “they’re all bad” and “throw the bums out,” is the type of sloppy, false equivalency thinking that is a true danger to our democracy.

Trump worked hard to weaken all of our institutions, including the press, who he called “the enemy of the people.” So you better watch your back, Mr. Finley. If Trump gets elected, you and your colleagues in the press will continue to be one of his targets.

Carol Barge

Napa