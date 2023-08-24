To quote Peter Nissen of the Napa County Farm Bureau, “It is becoming increasingly imperative that our public debate regarding agriculture is firmly rooted in scientific and factual evidence rather than emotional appeals devoid of substantive support.” I couldn’t agree more.

Religion, art, music, fashion. These are a few of the areas where truth may be in the eye of the beholder. But in other areas, the “truth” is, well, just the truth. It is based on scientific and factual evidence.

In the Napa Valley, for instance, our water resources are decreasing as drought becomes more prevalent and vineyards expand; the occurrence of wildfires is increasing; expansion of the tourism industry and lack of affordable workforce housing to staff it has increased highway congestion. These are truths.

Nissen decries how hard grape growers have to work to comply with unrealistic (he believes) governmental regulations to exercise their right to “have beneficial use of their land.” And, on top of that, they are subjected to criticism by “a small, vocal minority” using “impassioned pleas that lack any credible scientific or realistic evidence.”

If Nissen would remove his halo for a moment, he would see the truth behind this vocal minority’s impassioned pleas which, by the way, are rooted in credible scientific evidence.

The Napa Valley is no longer your grandfather’s family grape growing and wine making community. It has, to a large extent, become a commercial behemoth. And its once abundant natural resources are suffering the effects of climate change (credible scientific evidence) and workforce population increase (realistic evidence).

He makes reference several times to this “small, vocal minority” hell-bent on disrupting the agricultural integrity of our valley. But I ask you, “What have they to gain?” Many of them are grape growers and wine makers themselves who are benefiting financially from the “new” Napa Valley.

Regulating growth into our watershed and limiting development in inaccessible, fire-prone areas hurts them as well. But they are looking to the future of the wine industry in our region when they make their “impassioned” pleas to the Board of Supervisors and work hard to elect officials who will take the long view.

I wish I could say the same thing for the Farm Bureau.

Iris Barrie

Napa