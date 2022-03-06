Letter: The future of education in Napa

As a supporter of the family-driven petition to allow for Mayacamas Charter Middle School to be initiated, I have to ask the casual reader: do you care where your tax dollars are spent? Would our children's education (and unavoidably stated, "our future") be a wise place for your hard-earned money?

If you, like many of us, only pay attention to how your tax dollars are spent when it personally affects you (road repairs, art installations, new hotel subsidies), then likely you are unaware of what is happening with the Napa Valley Unified School District's opposition to a charter school petition by local middle school families (and certainly, if you no longer have middle-school aged children, this is a pass-by topic for you).

Yet, I urge you to pay just a little attention. Several years ago, the NVUSD and its non-local resident superintendent (supported by a Board of 'Trustees') began shuttering treasured NVUSD schools: first elementary, then middle, and presumably one "non-preferred" high school program in their future sights. Declining enrollment they cried! Increased expenses they lamented! All while raising district employee compensation and, recently, crying foul that many teacher positions would have to be eliminated (and then soon backtracking to note that natural attrition/retirement would likely counter the need to actually eliminate positions this coming year).

The result of these school closures and a topic these educators have conveniently glossed over is that they have created a homogeneous education environment. In effect, a disincentive for new families with children to move into Napa and the district, particularly when one county over, Sonoma is a haven for charter school education options.

"One-size-fits-all" certainly works for "administrative" purposes. If you have a middle school-aged child (or worse yet, elementary-aged school child/children), your public school system educators are very effectively limiting school choice. While doing so, they are bullying their employees with misleading and often, inaccurate, information and scare tactics while pushing union leaders from afar to advocate against this new school.

Union leaders and district staff lament the thousands of dollars of family-donated funds (supporting small environment, Social Emotional Learning programs) spent on legal fees while pulling a blanket over the district legal fees/costs spent fighting a group of families who simply want options in education for their children.

How is it that none of these leaders are concerned about that frivolous spending? Would you have chosen for your tax dollars (with finances the district loudly claims to be lacking) to be spent fighting Napa families who are simply advocating for better choices in middle school education for all of Napa?

Speak up. Let Napa County Office of Education Superintendent Barbara Nemco and the Napa County Board of Education know that you support charter schools in the NVUSD. Find out more about The Napa Foundation for Options In Education before it is too late. Without more choices, the education future in Napa is bleak as families continue to choose Sonoma or other locales and institutions that put children first.

Tony Parise

Napa