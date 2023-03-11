A small audience of between 25 and 30 gathered Feb. 27 in the Napa County Library's Community Room to hear a young author talk about his book, “The Great Displacement.” Jake Bittle is a staff writer for Grist, one of the few journals dedicated to presenting research on climate change, predictions of near and distant future weather patterns, and the inevitable and inescapable consequences of climate change, a massive shift in the atmospheric dynamics of our home world – and our only world – that has already impacted thousands of people in the United states.

Thousands!

Already!

Bittle's book is a humanistic chronicle of some of those people across the country. He started out the evening by reading a portion of the introduction, which gave the audience a pretty solid glimpse into the contents of the volume.

A representative from a co-sponsor of the book-author event, along with the library, from the independent bookstore, Napa Bookmine (three retail stores – Pearl Street, Napa; Oxbow, Napa; and a new one in St. Helena), then sat down with Bittle for some Q & A & D(iscussion) derived from her own reading of the book, and from the short reading to the audience.

The evening concluded with questions from the attendees, which included several members of the very active Napa Climate Now! I asked a question about his research interviews for the book as a journalist. What were his interviewees’ responses in the face and fact of disaster, even tragedy – at best, a delicate discussion.

Mostly, he said, people wanted to talk about their circumstances, their losses, their hopes, stumbling blocks, and frustrations. What disturbed me, however, was that more than just a few people would not accept climate change as having contributed to the advent of record-setting climate disasters around the world – or their own local, more personal world. One gets the feeling they wanted someone in the world to know that they were hurting.

Bittle indicated there were many types and varieties of stories and impact mechanics that were connected to climate change. But it was apparent they all shared one huge element: they were all hurting, and the hurt was often accelerated by other factors such as fickle insurance companies reneging or under paying on insurance policies. Inadequate compensation from government loans, or difficulties wading through the swamps of red tape. The result being for thousands the necessity to move to another, hopefully less risky area.

This book is an excellent primer on global warming and climate change, entering the subject from a different door than the usual discussion. Like Einstein's Theory of Relativity, climate change is beyond the realm of theory. There is too much reliable evidence, too many successful predictions based on careful observed and plotted data. It is affecting people in the United States, even as these fingers hit their keys.

The mass result, the theme of the book, is that climate change is increasingly responsible for victims and potential victims in a high-risk area tending to move away from said risk areas to a hopefully safer, more secure area. Like one family did after being burned out in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Northern California. They moved to Greenville, not many miles away, to be burned out again three years later by the Dixie Fire.

The future, Bittle says, will be one of spontaneous migrations as climate change disasters continue to happen, continue to intensify in ferocity, frequency, damage and cost, and injury and death.

On top of that, Jake Bittle is a comfortable writer. Comfortable in that each paragraph gently demands one read the next paragraph; and the next after that; and on to the next 'graph and chapter.

In person, he is articulate, knows his topic and knows climate change from both a science and journalistic point of view.

Whatever your thoughts on climate change, to those affected by climate change impacted events such as record-breaking hurricanes, wildfires, drought, floods, tornados or freezing weather, and social and economic paralysis, the reality is immediate, dangerous, often deadly. CO2, methane and other greenhouse gasses are far from the front burners of their thinking and worry.

I'm already a third the way through the book and I am getting back to it as soon as I finish this "pre-review."

The book is available at presentation co-sponsor, Napa Bookmine at 964 Pearl Street, downtown Napa, and other local bookstores, and stores that sell books as well. Price: $28.99.

Support our local businesses. Support our local bookstores.

Richard Bruns

Napa