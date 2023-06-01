Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In 1968, Napa County citizens had the wisdom and foresight to implement the first Ag Preserve in the nation. Probably no one dreamt that it would be so successful, becoming both an agricultural oasis and the backbone of the local economy.

To further protect the rural and agricultural nature of the county, and to more effectively manage regional development mandated by (Association of Bay Area Governments) ABAG through its “black box” Regional Housing Needs Assessment process, the county and all of the cities in the county formed a “Sub RHNA” entity in 2014 through NCTPA (Napa County Transportation and Planning Agency) to gain local control over the allocation process.

It enabled the county and its cities to determine amongst themselves the most appropriate locations for development within the county. As a consequence, in the 2015-2023 RHNA 5th Cycle, St. Helena’s allocation dropped to 31 units. In the spirit of the Napa County Ag Preserve and the Greenbelt Alliance there was a general recognition that it made the most sense to accommodate development in the larger urban areas and relieve pressure on smaller towns in the Ag heartland.

The sub-RHNA was enormously successful. Fast forward to a recent St. Helena City Council that, out of incompetence, poor guidance or ulterior motive, voted to exit the sub-RHNA collaboration with the county and all its other cities. Incredible!

As a direct consequence, St. Helena’s RHNA allocation jumped to 254 units for the 2023-2029 RHNA sixth cycle. While it is true there is a need for more low income and work force housing in the county, it is manipulative to use this self-inflicted, higher RHNA number as a lever to build more million dollar plus single family homes in St. Helena on what is otherwise prime Ag land.

With the sub-RHNA, there was no government mandated Saint Helena housing crisis, and certainly no mandate for a Hunter Project. Instead, as with the original Ag Preserve, better angels had prevailed. In consultation with the county and its smaller municipalities, our larger cities assumed a greater development burden for the sake of us all; for Ag preservation and open space, and to protect our economic foundation long term.

Let us hope that a future St. Helena City Council won’t make the same blunder as the recent one. Separately, also regarding the proposed Hunter Project and its “Water Neutrality”, who can seriously say with a straight face that sucking half of the project’s water needs out of the ground just a few hundred yards upstream from the city’s existing groundwater wells won't have an impact long term on water availability for current residents. Ludicrous.

Henry Gundling

Saint Helena