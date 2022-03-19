Letter: The impact of Alzheimer's

It has often been said that the family members of individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other memory deterioration illnesses are the invisible second patients.

Speaking from someone who has dealt with a family member suffering from Alzheimer’s, this is wholeheartedly true. Between the emotional pain and the constant physical duties required to take care of them, family members are just as affected by the disease as the individual.

I can still remember the heart-wrenching pain from the moment I realized that my grandmother no longer remembered who I was and the constant care she required throughout the day.

According to Unicity Healthcare, Alzheimer’s caregivers are at increased risk for physical illness, diminished emotional wellbeing, increased financial challenges, and increased social isolation. Many of these stem from the constant care, money, and time that is put into taking care of an individual suffering from Alzheimer's disease, while the diminished emotional well-being stems from watching someone become a shell of themselves before your eyes.

Alzheimer’s is not an uncommon disease either. According to the Alzheimer’s News Today, approximately 44 million people suffer from the disease worldwide, and 5.5 million people suffer from it in the United States.

Upon looking at the data, it is evident that there are many people who suffer from this disease, and it’s quite likely you may know someone affected by Alzheimer’s as well.

The Alzheimer’s Association lists several ways you can help a family living with Alzheimer’s disease:

Stay in touch with the family. Increased social isolation is a risk of giving care to someone with Alzheimer’s, so it’s important to try and combat that in any way you can.

Offer your support. This is an emotionally difficult time for all family members and being someone who can offer sympathy is immensely important.

Help care for the person suffering from Alzheimer’s. The family may need time to themselves, and it’s important to not let caregiving become their new lifestyle, so giving them a break could mean more than you may think.

There are many other creative ways that you could help a family suffering from Alzheimer’s. You could reach out to local officials to start an Alzheimer’s support group for families suffering from the disease to attend and talk about shared experiences to remind them they aren’t alone in their struggles, or you can create fundraising events to ease the financial burdens associated with this illness.

Conor Bonal

Brentwood

Editor's note: Conor is a pre-medical student at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, California working under the Stanford Office of Diversity In Medical Education’s LEAP Program.