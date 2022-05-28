Letter: The media must stop with all the violence

In regard to all the mass shootings, don't forget the media – the movies and television – has taken advantage of their first amendment rights of free speech in order to resort to violence-based shows. This also includes video games.

One senator recently commented that the gun violence seen across the county in recent years hadn't been this prominent in (our) history. I believe the media's insistence on resorting to violence in films over the years is coming into fruition as seen in these sad acts of desperation by a few individuals. This acts being the after-effect after years of neglect of the welfare of the public, which includes many that are not emotionally capable of having mature sensibilities.

When I grew up in the “Father Knows Best” and “Leave it to Beaver” days, there were restrictions for the public welfare. I think we need to take a step back to go forward in the fight direction. I bet you anything the young people who did the shootings were exposed to this media in some forms, in addition to having access to lethal weapons, a lack of monitoring by their parents, relatives, schools and friends. We are our brother's keeper.

Sharyn Fernandez

Napa