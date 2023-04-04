A thank you to editor Dan Evans for writing "As the Minh Turns." Once again we see the dysfunction of the Board of Supervisors of Napa County. I don't believe Mr. Tran should receive any severance pay whatsoever. Unfortunately, based on the past performance of the board in making a large payout to a former employee, this would seem to be a done deal; I certainly hope this is not the case.

It also sounds as though some of the board members were aware of Mr. Tran's upcoming job in Riverside County, and yet, as you stated, released him from his Napa County position anyway instead of letting him quit, making him eligible for severance pay.

I believe that in a previous story in your paper, Mr. Tran alluded to an office affair involving others in the county. Is this why Mr. Tran is dragging this process out? Has this been investigated? You stated that Mr. Tran has a number of active complaints against the county. I feel you should do another column listing these complaints and any relevant information regarding Mr. Tran's issues with Napa County. We need more transparency with issues such as this. I hope you and reporter Barry Eberling will continue to investigate this and any other matters concerning our elected county and city officials.

Stephen Watras

Napa