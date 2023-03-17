On March 8, 2023, our Rotary Club of Napa had Mona Leonardi of the Michael Leonardi Foundation speak about the perils of fentanyl. Mona lost her son to fentanyl poisoning over three years ago. Although fentanyl has been a topic of discussion and warning over the past few years, there is a lot more work to be done to keep information about this poisonous drug in the forefront of students’ and parents’ and teachers’ minds.

In contrast to the public relations efforts and ads constantly running everywhere on social media and television for children’s COVID-19 vaccines, the fentanyl awareness information is relatively sparse when compared to the COVID vaccines. This is true even though fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for people aged 18-45. Moreover, last year fentanyl deaths among children increased faster than any other age group and more than tripled in just two years. The drug dealers and cartels are openly pushing the drug to teenagers.

Senator Bill Dodd has a State Senate bill pending that was endorsed by our district attorney, Allison Haley, that tries to address this issue head on by putting more teeth into the sentencing laws regarding fentanyl distribution. However, addressing the schools directly with greater frequency and greater awareness is crucial to giving our children the warnings they need about this poisonous drug.

I urge your paper to continue your efforts to bring fentanyl awareness to all Napa Valley Register readers. Increasing the frequency of the warnings and awareness programs already in place in the schools is also critical to reach teachers, students, and parents. Last year in the Napa Valley, five children died of fentanyl poisoning, and we want to bring that number down to where it should be: zero.

John Prescott

Benicia