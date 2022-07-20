Letter: The prickly pear debate

The prickly pear debate

Some people don’t see the reason the prickly pear has to do with grapes, However, I see prickly pear cactus all over the valley! Backyards, front yards etc.

Our wonderful Hispanic community seems to plant it often around their homes. It has medicinal value plus the spiritual meaning of resilience.

I’ve read that the prickly pear and cactus in general is an obvious symbol of hope and endurance in harsh conditions. To many Native Americans, the yellow cactus flowers were a mother symbol representing a mother’s unconditional love and their patience and selfless protection.

I have also eaten it. You harvest the very young buds, slice and grill. Tasty? I leave that question unanswered.

Dave P. Wagner

Napa

Cactus art a good fit for Napa’s entrance

The “Circulation” by Ana Teresa Fernandez will be a wonderful addition to the Napa public art landscape.

Interestingly, the letters to the editor condemning the project are evidence that the project is meaningful and good. Quoting American author Joyce Carol Oates:

“My belief is that art should not be comforting; for comfort, we have mass entertainment and one another. Art should provoke, disturb, arouse our emotions, expand our sympathies in directions we may not anticipate and may not even wish.”

How perfectly that statement applies to the wonderful cactus sculpture to be placed near the main entrance to Napa, a fitting counterpart to the kitsch wine presser piece from which I have to avert my eyes whenever I return to my beloved Napa.

From the Register:

“A majority of the panel felt the proposed sculpture aligns perfectly with the City of Napa’s vision for the project — a joyful, aesthetically pleasing landmark that celebrates an under-represented part of the population made by a Mexican woman in partnership with a women-owned fabrication company with 27 years of experience,” says the staff report.

Loren Rehbock

Napa

Praise for roundabout art pieceThe Register has printed several negative letters about the chosen public art piece by artist Ana Teresa Fernandez.

I love it! It’s vibrant and speaks to our culture and identity as a farming community and as a world-class wine region. Read the artist’s statement if you missed her intent. And the location is perfect — not in the roundabouts but at the southeast corner in a vacant lot between California and 1st street.

Who’s paying for it? Not us taxpayers. Developers and builders of city projects are required to add a public art piece or pay into a fund. So now, what’s the major beef? Art itself? I hope not, because art — in public spaces or not — is important.

Jill O’Reilly

Napa

Frustration over recent decisions

As I read the letters to the editor recently, I noticed that two letters oppose the debacle of the art in the roundabout and one about the Walt Ranch decision. All three letters are evidence about our frustration with local deciders.

We are a small community and still have poor decisions thrust upon us. We were asked our opinion about putting “art” in the roundabout. It is obvious that people do not want it. Obvious. Then we are shown a huge cactus and told this is it! It is a big green joke thrust upon us.

The well documented remarks about Walt Ranch speaks for itself. It appears that a poor decision made in 2015 must be acted upon because…well because. Many of us are frustrated because it appears the decision makers are in a bubble. They only speak to each other. But the rest of us live here, shop, drive, lounge, walk, ride, raise children etc. We are the “others” in the other bubble. We feel dismissed, denied and less than. But we are thousands of people asking for sanity to prevail in these decisions.

Our temperatures are up in our weather and in our thoughts. Don’t deny us our voice. Rethink your decisions since we all have to live with your choices.

Zoe Stein

Napa