Letter: The prickly pear debate

Some people don't see the reason the prickly pear has to do with grapes, However, I see prickly pear cactus all over the valley! Backyards, front yards etc.

Our wonderful Hispanic community seems to plant it often around their homes. It has medicinal value plus the spiritual meaning of resilience.

I’ve read that the prickly pear and cactus in general is an obvious symbol of hope and endurance in harsh conditions. To many Native Americans, the yellow cactus flowers were a mother symbol representing a mother's unconditional love and their patience and selfless protection.

I have also eaten it. You harvest the very young buds, slice and grill. Tasty? I leave that question unanswered.

Dave P. Wagner

Napa

