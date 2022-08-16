Letter: The problem with Providence

Reading about the Providence lack of staffing may have to do with their human resource department.
My daughter, who just moved here to Napa, who is a capable critical care nurse, had difficulty getting in the interview and when she did it was on Zoom. However, no one appeared at the appointed day and time at the hospital's end, and she waited 20 minutes with no response.
I believe they moved their hiring practices out of the area; maybe that’s a problem.
Saint Helena Adventist Hospital are much more personable, had an in person interview and are happy to have her.
Marianne Flynn-DeGoede
Napa