Letter: The real cost of wildfires

In response to Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s Safer From Wildfires framework:

Once again, we have assurances that the Insurance Commissioner, various state agencies, and the governor are looking at, and concerned about, the heightened wildfire danger that results from the continued drought and the changing climate conditions.

All is well and good, and thanks to them for at least recognizing the conditions that some of us have to deal with because we live in rural areas. But the plan as presented by the Commissioner is more water sandwich than substantive.

For one thing, as Insurance Commissioner, Mr. Lara overlooks the fact that while he instituted a moratorium on insurance companies dropping coverage for people in fire-prone areas, that moratorium is now over, and the insurance companies are dropping their insureds and doing so in great numbers.

We received our notification just before the Christmas holidays — a lovely present to get and totally unexpected. When we asked what we could do to get reinstated, we were told there was nothing to be done. It was just too bad for us.

There is the state’s so-called FAIR Plan, which is anything but, although it is a clever anacronym. Our insurance now comes in two parts: the FAIR Plan (for wildfire coverage) and the additional DIC (Difference In Conditions) coverage. Insurance that used to cost about $1,000 per year and come in one policy is now nearly 10 times that amount.

Why? What is the Insurance Commissioner doing about that additional cost? Even if a property did not burn and/or was not directly threatened, but was in the general area of the fires, they are still saddled with the increased insurance costs. It is appreciated that the state stepped in, but the FAIR Plan is very expensive, and the way it is implemented drives the costs of insurance to ridiculous amounts and for wholly unnecessary reasons.

On top of this, the Safer From Wildfire guide suggests additional costs for anyone living in the so-called fire zones. The fact that there may be loans and grants available not only ignores the increased insurance costs but also the likelihood that the suggested measures can even be undertaken in rural areas.

Not to mention, the cost of such retrofits, even if funded in part by a grant, is not an inexpensive proposition; especially in Napa or Sonoma County with building costs as high as they are.

The Commissioner’s website includes recommendations to be implemented, but it is clear the proponents of this plan are not really addressing rural areas but instead, subdivisions near the rural line. The pictures and suggested actions do not address the more complicated issues that exist for people living in an area with a lot of trees, or along a creek, or on a hillside.

The Building Codes and the Environmental restrictions don’t allow wholesale cutting of trees or creating the kind of defensible space the website suggests and envisions.

Plus, we have the PG&E Environmental Management Program that is and has been implemented in the hills surrounding Napa. The Commissioner (or any of the participants on the ZOOM panel) should take a drive along Redwood Road or Mt. Veeder Road and see what is happening as a result of PG&E’s efforts to protect its lines.

The work may be good for PG&E facilities, but the debris, logs, and other combustible materials left on the side of the creeks, roads, and canyons is literally fuel for any fire. PG&E calls the remaining clutter “erosion control”. Perhaps, but a better term is a "disaster waiting to happen."

The need for fire protection and prevention is obvious, and no one disputes it. But the idea that people sitting in Sacramento offices can understand, let alone address in any realistic way the conditions they want to address without seeing or talking to the people that live in the areas, is naïve.

And suggesting that people living in rural areas, who now need to pay more for insurance, should also keep their properties with defensible space (no matter how unlikely or possible that is) and pay to make their properties more impervious to fire, is likewise not reasonable or realistic.

The Commissioner’s plan is well-intentioned, but it saddles the community it wants to protect with the cost of that protection: the “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help” idea on full display.

If the Commissioner really expects the community in the rural areas to cooperate and to implement this plan, then he needs to address the ludicrous cost of insurance for rural homeowners, the PG&E work that is ongoing and increasing the risk of fire, not reducing it, and he needs to meet with the community because one size does not fit all, even when talking about wildfire prevention.

John McGill

Napa