Letter: The reason to vote, a rhyme

We are at a crisis point in time so many do think
democracy and climate change are on the brink.
Disaster looms large for of both these things
if we do not act before the last canary sings.
We see autocracy rise all around the world
as freedom for many away is simply hurled.
Control of the masses for the power and gain
of charismatic men seems downright insane.
Strangely, many buy into these cult-like groups;
eager to show support they jump through hoops
and believe conspiracy theories and lies told
over and over again ‘til they finally take hold.
It is not for them the autocratic does his thing
but for fame and the power it does him bring.
He stirs up hatred against some as “the other”
without realization they are really our brother.
Political factions do it, races, and religions do too
feeding primitive tribalism which is nothing new.
There’s one way out of this, climate change too,
and it is to come together and take a wider view.
We do need to find consensus to get anything done
before our beautiful planet burns up under our sun.
When we finally realize we are all of stardust made
our differences into the darkness and abyss do fade.
We are one with the cosmos and at this rate we’ll be
extinct and earth will become totally lifeless you see.
We all can see it coming if we but open our eyes
as we silently watch the sea level around us rise.
Floods and fires continue to wreak their devastation
while some to make money engage in deforestation.
Why can we not all agree to set our differences aside
to save the planet where we and other species abide?
To save democracy and the planet too, cast your vote
in support of those who on these two issues do dote.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville