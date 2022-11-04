Letter: The reason to vote, a rhyme

We are at a crisis point in time so many do think

democracy and climate change are on the brink.

Disaster looms large for of both these things

if we do not act before the last canary sings.

We see autocracy rise all around the world

as freedom for many away is simply hurled.

Control of the masses for the power and gain

of charismatic men seems downright insane.

Strangely, many buy into these cult-like groups;

eager to show support they jump through hoops

and believe conspiracy theories and lies told

over and over again ‘til they finally take hold.

It is not for them the autocratic does his thing

but for fame and the power it does him bring.

He stirs up hatred against some as “the other”

without realization they are really our brother.

Political factions do it, races, and religions do too

feeding primitive tribalism which is nothing new.

There’s one way out of this, climate change too,

and it is to come together and take a wider view.

We do need to find consensus to get anything done

before our beautiful planet burns up under our sun.

When we finally realize we are all of stardust made

our differences into the darkness and abyss do fade.

We are one with the cosmos and at this rate we’ll be

extinct and earth will become totally lifeless you see.

We all can see it coming if we but open our eyes

as we silently watch the sea level around us rise.

Floods and fires continue to wreak their devastation

while some to make money engage in deforestation.

Why can we not all agree to set our differences aside

to save the planet where we and other species abide?

To save democracy and the planet too, cast your vote

in support of those who on these two issues do dote.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville