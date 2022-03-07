Letter: The road to healing

April 10, 2022 marks 30 years after a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a four-month-long coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries.

My gait is not perfect, I read lips and my speech is not ideal. I deal with these problems daily.

Years of therapy and personal strength paid off. Inspiring people is my goal.

In April 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats with the CHP and other first responders teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also spoke to schools and groups in six cities for 14 years.

From 2007 to 2020, I sent letters to California newspapers during special occasions reminding readers to drive sober.

I received three CHP Certificates of Commendation, then granted the highest honor in 2014 for my work: CHP Commissioner’s Medal of Distinction.

The 21st century made history like no other. California had its share of disasters: blackouts, companies declared bankruptcy, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, unemployment, and wildfires. People are tired of masks and the “new normal."

I know it is tough to adapt to the changes. My uphill struggle brought unexpected outcomes: CHP awards and a prestigious medal. Stay strong, drive sober and the future will benefit you.

Lori Martin

Tracy