Letter: The sheriff’s race should be nonpartisan

Electing a Napa County Sheriff is a nonpartisan position, meaning there is no party affiliation or bias. You would hardly know that was the case in Napa County 2022. Unlike other law enforcement officials, the sheriff answers to no one but the voters of that county. He should be ultra-neutral in executing public safety, free of bias or influence.

Over the past week the Democratic party sent out a flier with their selection of candidates, and Senator Dodd sent a letter to the editor with his views of the candidates. Local politicians, past and current sheriffs and local big money have gone out of their way to politicize the one office that is totally nonpartisan, making this a political “popularity” contest, when it should not be. I’m also surprised, but find it predictable, that when there is disagreement among equals in an election there is some racial motivation to any discourse.

It’s offensive, unprofessional, and in this county, laughable, that we allow race to be a talking point. Revelations about personal and financial endorsements are also rearing their ugly head with expectations for future favors or support. We only have the retired sheriff and our supervisors to thank for this politically exaggerated mess of pitting two professionally equal law enforcement candidates in an election that has been anything but neutral. Across the country law enforcement is under attack for bias, profiling, insensitivity, poor training and militarization. Politically there can be no middle ground, compromise or collaboration, only my way.

For all of the reasons above, the best man for the job of Napa County Sheriff is Jon Crawford.

Bill Mellberg

Napa