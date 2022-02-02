Letter: 'The stench of corruption is the air'

Opposition to the Walt Ranch Project has ignited far more public interest, comment and activism than any other county project in living memory.

In response to the Walt plan to clear-cut over 14,000 trees on Atlas Peak in order to plant vineyards, hundreds of Napa County citizens have rallied in protest, attended hearings, written comments for the Environmental Impact Report (EIR), staged demonstrations, and donated money to hire environmental experts and to eventually sue the county for defects in the EIR.

The lawsuit, pursued by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and other parties, succeeded in forcing a rewrite of a section of the EIR, the court finding that the county had failed to adequately address the greenhouse gas impacts of the destruction of those thousands of trees.

Last fall the county spat in the faces of these engaged citizens by issuing a controversial revision to the Walt Ranch EIR without allowing official public comment.

The county’s solution to the flawed EIR is to allow Walt Ranch to plant oak seedlings as part of the mitigation for the destruction of the 14,000+ trees. These seedlings – if they survive – will not begin to approach the greenhouse-gas sequestration of the current trees for at least 30 years. The county did not offer any scientific rationale demonstrating the adequacy of this mitigation, nor any detailed specifications for the replanting, such as where the plantings would occur, how they would be monitored for survival and so forth.

CBD appealed to the county to suspend the mitigation plan. Their appeal demanded the right for public comment on the proposed revision. Public comment would force the county to respond officially to legal and scientific challenges to their plan. Three Supervisors — Ryan Gregory, Alfredo Pedroza, and Belia Ramos — showed utter disrespect for the massive public interest in this project by denying CBD’s appeal, shutting down all opportunities for public input.

Is it a coincidence that the three supervisors who voted to quash the appeal together have garnered $54,300 in campaign donations from Walt Project sponsors Craig and Kathryn Hall? (With over $42,000 of the total going to Pedroza.) In contrast, the two supervisors, Brad Wagenknecht and Diane Dillon, who voted in favor of CBD’s appeal had not accepted any contributions from the Halls.

Did the seductive rustle of cold hard cash sound more loudly than the voices of several hundred engaged citizens? How can we trust supervisors whose election campaigns are dependent on lavish contributors? Are we to believe that gifts of tens of thousands of dollars do not bias the recipients? The stench of corruption is the air.

The Supervisors are scheduled to ratify their decision finalizing the EIR revision and denying CBD’s Appeal on Feb. 8. It is highly unlikely that they will reverse their decision. The Walt Ranch Project will proceed, another rip in the fabric of Napa’s wildland watersheds, an avoidable contribution to global warming.

What are the recourses of democracy-loving citizens? I can suggest two actions. First, vote out those supervisors who accept large contributions from entities having business which require approvals, licensing or special permitting before Napa County. Second, support efforts to establish campaign contribution limits for county offices. Shift the power back toward voters and away from those who are attempting, with apparent success, to buy our government.

Nancy Tamarisk

Napa