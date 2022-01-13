Letter: The sun belongs to everyone

The California Public Utilities Commission has proposed new rules regarding rooftop solar panels, which will make them expensive to install and use.

The commission is planning on a new fixed monthly charge, averaging $50 a month, along with a 57%-70% or higher reduction in compensation for the solar power generated by rooftop solar panels. These changes will put solar panels out of financial reach for many middle and low-income families in California.

These details may not sound very exciting on first reading, but the impact will be a rollback of protections for current families and businesses who have installed rooftop solar and far fewer future rooftop solar panels to generate solar power for our state.

This is occurring when almost half of new solar is being installed into working and middle-class neighborhoods, benefitting both homeowners and renters. Hundreds of small, locally owned solar businesses will be threatened as well.

Big California utilities are putting profit above the public’s welfare and the state’s clean energy goals. Rooftop solar has become an effective strategy in efforts to control climate change. If the California Public Utilities Commission approves the proposal by big utilities like PG&E on Jan. 27, it will vastly reduce the ability of Californians to install rooftop solar panels. The sun belongs to everyone, and I believe it is shameful for utilities to try to undermine such a great program in the name of profit.

If you feel as I do, please call Gov. Newsom’s office at 916-334-2841 or sign the petition to share your concerns at solarrights.org/SaveCaliforniaSolar.

Ginger Gregory

Napa