Letter: The value of a student trip

I am Monica Knecht, a teacher in the Napa Unified School District. I am planning a family-friendly education trip to Washington, DC next June, 2023. I will be traveling with 4th graders through high schoolers and some of their accompanying family members on a national field trip to our country’s capital. This will be my third trip to the area, taking students from the Napa Valley to promote educational opportunities with hands-on historical experiences. It is a five-night/six-day trip from June 18-23, 2023. Students and families will visit over 25 historical sights, memorials, monuments and historical buildings, including Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, Charlottesville, VA and of course, Washington, DC.

WorldStrides is the educational student travel company used to provide travel and education with ease to see and learn as much as possible in a small amount of time. I have taken two of my three sons each on their own trip. This trip will be extra special as I will take my youngest son Gannon Knecht at Napa Valley Language Academy, as well as my two nephews Brayden and Dylan Wilson from Alta Heights.

I started taking these trips with students because of my inspiration from my former principal, Julie Herdell. Julie had taken these trips for years with her students from West Park and I joined her and the group on Julie’s last trip to DC before Julie retired as a principal. I saw how much joy the students had learning in a group with their families and peers. Julie Herdell asked me to continue that tradition of taking Napa students to Washington, DC to learn America’s history through hands-on exploration. This trip takes American history to the next level of learning.

What’s great about using WorldStrides is the all inclusive pricing for airfare, food, hotel, entry into the historical sites and transportation. The only thing not included is money for souvenirs. It is a reputable company that puts kids and safety first.

This trip provides unforgettable moments and experiences that can be shared with friends and loved ones. There are spaces still available. I will be hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. Email me at monicadawn2222@gmail.com or visit worldstrides.com/custom/monica-knecht-dcwb-201049/ for more information.

Monica Knecht

Napa