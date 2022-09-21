Letter: The vital role of county supervisor

Napa County is a wonderful place to live, but is faced with many serious challenges related to agricultural land development and use, forest and wild lands management, housing, health care and mental health services, traffic, and water resources, almost all of which are exacerbated by a changing climate.

Each of these issues deserves careful attention and a steady hand to navigate.

This fall, county residents will have the opportunity to elect two new county supervisors. In District 1, where I live, I feel especially fortunate to be able to throw my support behind Joelle Gallagher. In the 23 years that I’ve lived in here, I cannot recall a more qualified individual to run for countywide office. Joelle’s career path has included leadership roles at the Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grape Growers, a position on the Napa County Planning Commission, head of COPE, and executive director of First 5 Napa County.

But that’s just the beginning. She has also served as a board member for numerous community and business organizations, such as the Napa Chamber of Commerce, Napa Housing Coalition, Community Health Initiative, and Teens Connect. And the list of accomplishments in service of our community goes on.

Guiding her throughout her career has been a dedication to community service, an interest in the technical details needed to make informed decisions, and a sense of compassion.

Ask Joelle her view of any issue, and she will have a well-considered, forward-focused response. Moreover, she has proven time and time again that she is not afraid to take unpopular positions when necessary, demonstrating the moral character that we need as we confront difficult issues ahead.

For all of these reasons, I earnestly hope that Joelle is given the chance to serve our community in this vital new role.

Linda Brown

Napa