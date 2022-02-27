Letter: The work ahead

We read the letter submitted by city council representatives with great interest (Letter: "Protect our local watershed", Feb. 16, 2022).

We agree that 2021 was a challenging year. One that provided a great example of how our community can come together to support each other and our collective health. It is this positive spirit that has carried us through the many crises our community has faced. Now, in these increasingly uncertain times, we need to draw on this spirit to come to a clear vision for the future and take constructive steps in that direction.

Challenges lie ahead no doubt. We are facing a third year of extraordinary drought and with it a very strong prospect of wildfire. There is not enough housing for the people who already work here, and the cost is too expensive for many to afford. Climate change is rewriting the natural landscape, threatening habitat, water supplies, and infrastructure.

In many of these areas, Napa County has already taken the initiative to move solutions forward, including forming the Groundwater Sustainability Agency, funding affordable housing projects within the cities and home assistance loans, promoting the Green Certification program for vineyards, and wineries, and providing electric vehicle charging stations countywide. We took the lead in creating the Climate Action Committee, a cross-jurisdictional group of people seeking out solutions and coordinating county-wide policies to reduce the effects of climate change.

Also, working with the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, the county is spending $8 million this year to reduce the potential for wildfire, which has not only devastated hundreds of families but also threatens water quality in our municipal reservoirs.

Napa County’s proactive nature is perhaps best exemplified in our protections for our watersheds. The Ag Preserve established in 1968, the first of its kind in the nation, protected Napa Valley from being built out like most other parts of the Bay Area. Locking this in further, Measures J and P ensure that agriculture and open space cannot be lost to urban development without a vote of the public. Napa’s conservation regulations are some of the strictest regulations of agriculture in the country and we are the only place in California where planting a vineyard can require an Environmental Impact Report.

Further, we formed the Watershed Information and Conservation Council in 2002 to evaluate and make recommendations on improving the areas that feed our streams and rivers. Just two years ago, the county adopted the Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance to provide even greater protections. And more recently, we have joined with the City of Napa in a multi-year study of the impacts of rural land uses on the watersheds, to determine whether there are any concerns and if so, how they can best be corrected.

Napa County has long been and continues to be a leader in environmental protection and sustainability and is a model for other regions to imitate. Today, as a result of these efforts, areas of forest and open space in Napa County still far outnumber that of vineyards.

Specifically, only 9.5% of the unincorporated area is planted in vineyards. This is indicative of a balanced and careful approach to the growth of agriculture in our community.

There is a lot of work ahead. We invite everyone who shares our optimism and dedication to join us in shaping the future. We may not always agree. But we can try to find the way forward through constructive dialogue and with a little dose of that positive spirit.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory, BOS Chair

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, BOS Vice Chair