Letter: There has to be a better solution

The sentence "The only way we are going to get people into the near-empty busses in town is to take away the convenience of easy parking" in Mr. Golik's letter ("Make public transportation better") published Jan. 11, 2022, is a stunning example of regressive thought.

The utopian idea that making it harder to park would somehow motivate people to use inadequate, slow, and inconvenient public transportation is simply absurd. The sole result of such a punishment-based tactic would be to literally drive people to businesses with ample parking at the edges of town, effectively grinding the decades-long revitalization of downtown Napa to a halt.

I won’t even go into how silly the idea is of asking tourists, our economic lifeblood, to drive for miles only to struggle to find a place to park and then be expected to rely on a wholly inadequate public transportation system to get them to the places they want to visit.

The city of Napa does not have the population density or size to justify the kind of constant and always available public transportation system that would provide the convenience that Mr. Golik imagines.

Even densely populated urban centers like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle struggle to provide public transportation that effectively eliminates cars as the basis for transport, yet Mr. Golik thinks the solution is as simple as making it harder to park? Hogwash.

In Mr. Golik’s poorly considered plan, we see a sterling example of self-aggrandizing utopian thought where “My way is the right way, and those who don’t agree should be forced to comply for their own good.” It’s a backward modality that has been proven wrong again and again yet persists in the form of holier-than-though do-gooders seeking to force the world into the shape they imagine in their heads while conveniently ignoring the reality that exists outside their own front door — in this case, the reality that we are a driving culture, far too segmented and geographically spread out to rely on public transportation as a one-size-fits-all solution, particularly in a relatively small town like Napa.

Micah Dirksen

Napa