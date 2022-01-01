Letter: There is more to the story

Readers of the Register assume the news and opinions are selected for accuracy and reasonableness, and that the editors have screened out the rumors, misinformation, and conspiracy thinking that come from social media.

So, I read with interest a Dec. 15 Op-ed by one of the Register's regular syndicated columnists, Tom Elias. In this piece, titled “Time to squelch anti-vaxx lies,” Elias said the source of COVID and vaccine misinformation was unmoderated social media posts that have planted doubt about mainstream medical science.

While Elias's idea makes sense, it is curious he fails to also note how distrust in mainstream medicine — personified by Dr. Fauci and CDC — are sowed by GOP leaders and Fox cable, NewsMax, and OAN.

But even more curiously, at end of the column, the Register included Mr. Elias’s tag line, which one assumes would boost his credentials. The tag line describes him as the author of "The Burzynsky Breakthrough: the most promising cancer treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch it," now available in softcover.” (Emphasis added.)

This is likely the 50th time the Register has run the tag line as promotes Elias’ 1997 book. Do the Editors really believe there could be a 30+ yearlong cover-up of an effective cancer treatment by the medical establishment, a cover-up that would include the FDA, Texas Board of Medical Examiners, and the National Cancer Institute?

Trust in institutions is precious these days. I am not a doctor and I can’t intelligently weigh in on Burzynsky treatment even if I can consult social media and “Dr. Google”. But I hope that the editors have done their due diligence and consulted first hand with medical experts before repeatedly publicizing a cancer treatment that is not supported by the medical establishment.